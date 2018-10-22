 
 
 
Sudanese opposition leader files lawsuit against travel ban

October 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Omer al-Digair leader of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) filed a direct case against the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) for having confiscated his passport and prevented him from travelling outside the country since last August.

JPEG - 27.3 kb
Omer al-Digair (ST Photo)

The case, in form of a petition for enforcement of a fundamental right, was lodged before the Constitutional Court by his lawyer Kamal Mohamed al-Amin on behalf of al-Digair on Sunday.

The petition seen by Sudan Tribune requested the supreme court to issue an immediate order to the security apparatus to return him his passport and remove the restrictions imposed on his travel, especially as he wants to travel for treatment.

The case says that al-Digair was arrested by the security agents at Khartoum airport on August 17 when he was heading to Cairo for a medical check-up. Since that day his passport has been kept by the NISS.

The case pointed out that since the applicant’s passport has been retained and he has been barred from leaving the country, although there was no notification of a complaint or any other administrative procedure against him.

Al-Digair and other opposition figures are often barred from travelling aboard to prevent them from taking part in meetings with other leaders of opposition parties and armed groups based outside the country.

(ST)

s
