 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 24 October 2018

Machar to attend South Sudan peace celebration in Juba: SPLM-IO

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar speaks to the NPTC members during a meeting they had in Khartoum on 23 October (Photo South Sudanese Govt)
October 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The leader of South Sudan’s main opposition group (SPLM-IO) Riek Machar will take part in the national peace celebration the government plan to hold in Juba Tuesday 30 October.

The announcement was made in Khartoum on Tuesday. following a meeting between Machar and the members of the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) who came to brief him about the progress, they achieve in their meetings.

"Machar announced his participation in the national celebration on 30 October pointing that the Revitalized Peace Agreement is the last chance for the political leaders to assume their national role to prevent the collapse of the country," told Sudan Tribune Manawa Peter Gatkuoth SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations.

According to Manawa, Machar through his decision to take part in the celebration wants to send a reassuring message to South Sudanese about his commitment to the revitalized agreement and to contribute to creating a suitable atmosphere for the implementation of the peace pact.

"Restoring security and stability in the country faces great challenges but needs a strong political will," Machar told the NPTC members, according to Manawa.

The opposition leader further said that his call for the lifting of the state of emergency, the release of political detainees and the prisoners of war and renouncing the hate speech aimed at promoting a climate of peace and reconciliation in South Sudan.

The South Sudanese government started the release of political detainees and prisoners of war as the Red Cross announced the release of 20 prisoners on 19 October. However, some key detainees are still in jail and Juba keeps silent on the fate of others creating a climate of suspicion between the partners.

The celebration of the revitalized peace agreement, which will be attended by the IGAD leaders, is seen by the South Sudanese authorities as a confidence-building measure to show its commitment to the peace agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 October 01:31, by Nairobimitot

    Machar has to come to Juba to help the government raise the country and lift the country up. His contribution is missing big, and our government needs him, the people need it, and the country needs him to help our President Kiir Mardiit take this country forward. I wish South Sudan a very happy peace celebration and let the peace fill your hearts wholeheartedly.

    repondre message

    • 24 October 02:52, by One people

      Nairobimitot
      this time you didn’t speak legally, not every one in gov want Riek Machar back and not everybody in SS wants Riek Machar back including myself, but because of peace, I will accept him back just to let South Sudanese leave in peace even once in their life, since 1813 until today South Sudanese people are suffering and plus we went and add more to it our self

      repondre message

      • 24 October 03:02, by One people

        this people are not a good leaders, South Sudanese people deserve to have good leaders and smart leader

        repondre message

        • 24 October 04:19, by Games

          Onepeople
          This country is in big messes because, Machar is not in it. Over half of our populations are Marcher’s supporters, but scares to open their mouths due to their lifes’ threats from Salva Kiir’s militias.

          repondre message

          • 24 October 07:13, by Kenyang ll

            Games,
            Riek Machar started this mess in 1990s out of nowhere because he wanted to replace John Garang. Lately, he wanted Salva Kiir out of power so he can be president. If Riek Machar didn’t start this mess, we all shouldn’t be here.

            repondre message

            • 24 October 07:46, by Kenyang ll

              ..good Cdrs Pgan Amum, Oyai Deng, Pieng Deng, Gier Chung, Madut Biar...are silenced while Gen Athor Deng and his delegation was grabbed from Rwanda hotel and executed for not following orders. Gen Malong among many is essentially banned to come to South Sudan for not attending ceremonial removal. Amaze Kiir, Wani, Kuol or Awet Akot manage to pull this, Hopefully, it wouldn’t hunt e’m.

              repondre message

      • 24 October 03:19, by Marco A. Wek

        One people or I can rightly say, one person, who cares who and what want or like? South Sudanese people want peace and Dr. Riek Machar is more important than you nobody.

        repondre message

        • 24 October 05:27, by Kush Natives

          Everything happens to have an End, now South Sudanese leaders are coming to their sense except few. Now, we’re giving up on war and we’re taking in peace. Indeed, South Sudanese have to take peace of mind. Bye bye war and welcome peace! God bless people of South Sudan and the land of cush.

          repondre message

      • 24 October 07:00, by Midit Mitot

        One people,
        You are completely wrong and deserve not to be name one people, if we all need peace for South Sudan, Dr Riek Machar is the right person to bring it rather then all those fake opposition, let us preach for peace.

        repondre message

    • 24 October 06:52, by padiit gaga

      Hey Machar
      Iam scare for your going back to Juba without your armies remember cowboy doesn’t keep his promise he just want to kill you now like he did last year when he chased you to DRC this time he will just only tie you on the neck like a lamb to slaughter where you have No soldiers to defense you leave your word Kachlora you used to say, wait for your armies forget about this invitation.

      repondre message

  • 24 October 07:26, by Ranmediit

    Leaders of IO should prescient on that Issue otherwise it will weaken them,

    repondre message

  • 24 October 07:52, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    Machar should denounce his greed for being president of South Sudan otherwise he will perish. He failed in 1991 and became a traitor working against John Garang. Field Marshal Salva Kiir Mayardit is the only liberator and he will remain President. In the absence of Salva, General Taban Deng Gai will take over.

    repondre message

  • 24 October 08:24, by Lenin Bull

    Dr.Riek you are welcomed back after butchering thousands of our innocent citizens in order for you to reclaim your desired position in government. This empty talks about rescuing the country from collapse is nothing but a pretend to hide your selfish interests. The country is not collapsing at all. This imminent collapse has been sang since 2014 to present such that it has lost meaning.

    repondre message

  • 24 October 08:32, by Lenin Bull

    South Sudan is not collapsing and it will never collapse because some few bloody criminals/rebels are in bush. No. To the contrary South Sudan can march for eternity without Riek and his bloody barbaric gangs. But to make the UN/TROIKA and Sudan happy welcome back. Young South Sudanese leaders who have learned the art of governance in class rooms are up and coming and you will regret your nonsense

    repondre message

    • 24 October 08:45, by Malakal county Simon

      Frankly speaking,

      It’s would be best for Dr Machar to delegate some one else instead of him....Its too early and this peace need to observe for at least another 6 months and see how things are going!!

      repondre message

  • 24 October 09:13, by Joker Wizard

    Dear country men, it is time for us all to welcome whatever will let the poor people of South Sudan move freely and sleep with hope of waking up in the morning to strive for survival. It is time for us all including our leaders to sacrifice our TODAY, for BETTER TOMORROW of the country that will accommodate our children.

    let us all talk peace now, let us all embrace it now. God Bless South Sudan

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan can not give what it does not have 2018-10-16 14:36:47 The Sudanese Regime Tends to Order Righteousness to others while ignoring doing so for itself By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Heads of Failed States in the African Continent are trying to save other (...)

Ethiopia’s PM should review policies 2018-10-14 20:42:05 Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed needs to change course in some of the policies he introduced in Ethiopia before history that brought him to leadership repeat itself. By Lul Gatkuoth (...)

Evaluating the IGAD-led peace mediation in South Sudan 2018-10-09 13:19:50 Lako Jada Kwajok September 12, 2018, marked the signing in Addis Ababa of the revitalised peace agreement also known as Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.