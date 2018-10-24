Machar requested confidence-building measures before to come to Juba: letter

October 24, 2018 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement In-Opposition (SPLM-IO) leader Riek Machar addressed to the President Salva Kiir in which he asks him to take three confidence-building measures before the national peace celebration on 30 October.

In a letter dated 21 October seen by Sudan Tribune Machar welcomed a written invitation to take part in the peace celebration and recalled that he had already welcomed the verbal invitation that Kiir extended to him on 22 September when they met in Khartoum ten days after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

He further reminded him that he had also "raised concerns that need to be addressed to enable me to join you in Juba for the celebration"

Following what, Machar recalled that his appeal includes the release of political prisoners, detainees and abductees as well as the prisoners of war, the lift of state of emergency and the lift of the ban on the activities of all opposition political parties and movement.

Machar in his meeting with the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) on Tuesday announced his participation in the celebration and underscored that it aims to create a suitable atmosphere for peace implementation. He also said his demands aimed to achieve the same goal.

"Your action would create a conducive environment for the peace implementation mechanisms to freely operate from Juba as well," Machar wrote in his letter.

Different sources close to the file from both sides were not able to confirm if Machar received reassurances from Juba about his demands.

During his meeting with the NPTC, the SPLM-IO leader said that "the Revitalized Peace Agreement is the last chance for the political leaders to assume their national role to prevent the collapse of the country".

