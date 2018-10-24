 
 
 
Machar requested confidence-building measures before to come to Juba: letter

Machar (C) speaks to the SSBC after his meeting with the NPTC members in Khartoum on 23 October 2018

October 24, 2018 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement In-Opposition (SPLM-IO) leader Riek Machar addressed to the President Salva Kiir in which he asks him to take three confidence-building measures before the national peace celebration on 30 October.

In a letter dated 21 October seen by Sudan Tribune Machar welcomed a written invitation to take part in the peace celebration and recalled that he had already welcomed the verbal invitation that Kiir extended to him on 22 September when they met in Khartoum ten days after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

He further reminded him that he had also "raised concerns that need to be addressed to enable me to join you in Juba for the celebration"

Following what, Machar recalled that his appeal includes the release of political prisoners, detainees and abductees as well as the prisoners of war, the lift of state of emergency and the lift of the ban on the activities of all opposition political parties and movement.

Machar in his meeting with the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) on Tuesday announced his participation in the celebration and underscored that it aims to create a suitable atmosphere for peace implementation. He also said his demands aimed to achieve the same goal.

"Your action would create a conducive environment for the peace implementation mechanisms to freely operate from Juba as well," Machar wrote in his letter.

Different sources close to the file from both sides were not able to confirm if Machar received reassurances from Juba about his demands.

During his meeting with the NPTC, the SPLM-IO leader said that "the Revitalized Peace Agreement is the last chance for the political leaders to assume their national role to prevent the collapse of the country".

(ST)

  • 24 October 23:24, by jubaone

    Riak! SS is long a failed state taken hostage by a rapacious gang of miscreants who run it as if they were in an open ended luak. In a functioning state, people work hard to sustain it. In a failed and collapsed one, lazy fools rip it naked and stash off all the resources cuz they can’t work.

    • 25 October 00:38, by The Rhino

      Jubaone,

      If Somalia itself, a confirmed failed state joins in to resuscitate the security situation in South Sudan,it means South Sudan has long superseded Somalia down the abyss.Dysfunctional government institutions, rogue banking system, worse infrastructure, vile incompetent politicians, tribal army of thieves,rapists,murderers,arnachy..etc the list is long.South Sudan has long collapsed!

    • 25 October 02:20, by South South

      jubaone,

      This is too much for you, please join peace and be a good guy. Leave those of Eastern and The Rhino alone.

  • 25 October 05:08, by Nairobimitot

    These two leaders Machar and Mayardit should know that the country called South Sudan belongs them and the success and the failure of this country is under their hands. The two leaders are very popular in their communities and should respect and stick to the vision of SPLM. Do not destroy the country and divide the people this time. Unite the country and develop it

