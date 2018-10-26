 
 
 
Friday 26 October 2018

SSOA’s Changson urges to create conducive environment before peace celebration

October 25, 2018 (JUBA) - The chairman of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance Gabriel Changson called on President Salva Kiir to implement confidence-building measures before the peace celebration that the government plans to hold next week.

JPEG - 13.1 kb
Gabriel Changson Chang (file/ST)

In his letter dated 24 October, Changson acknowledged the receipt of an invitation individually extended to SSOA’s factions to take part in the celebrations planned for the 30th of October 2018 in the South Sudanese capital Juba.

"Although the ceremony would send a message of hope to our people in being seen together, however, the single most important and urgent message we must send to our suffering people is for the guns to fall silent. We hope all Parties will observe total ceasefire before that occasion," he wrote in a message to President seen by Sudan Tribune.

The opposition leader further called for the lofting of state of emergency, the release of prisoners of war, restoration of freedom of movement and expression and to defreeze the assets of opponents.

"We hope that your government will take the necessary steps towards creating the conducive atmosphere for the celebration to be meaningful," he stressed.

SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar sent a message on 21 October to President Kiir urging to take similar measures before the celebrations.

(ST)

s
