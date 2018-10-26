 
 
 
Detained student to undergo eardrum repair surgery after torture

October 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A detained University of Khartoum student, Asim Omer, will undergo an ear surgery to repair his eardrum which has been perforated as a result of torture in prison, the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) said Thursday.

Asim Omer with his father in the courtroom during his trial (ST file photo)

Asim, 23-year-old and member of the opposition SCoP had been sentenced to death for the killing an anti-riot policeman during the student protests in April 2016. But in August 2018, the constitutional court revoked the sentence and ordered further investigations.

In its statement, the SCoP said the surgery to treat the hole in Asim’s eardrum will take place on Thursday 31 October 2018.

"Besides the eardrum hole, Asim is suffering from a facial nerve palsy, inability to hear with the right ear, injuries to the testicles, deep wounds in the legs and hands and inability to eat because of the brutal torture by the police custody in the Kober prison," further said the SCoP deputy Spokesperson Noureddine Babikir.

He pointed out that the defence lawyers continue legal proceedings against the Ministry of the Interior and the custody police and individuals who carried out the torture.

"We believe that the main reason for such torture is the failure to indict Asim Omir. Also, the continuation of the trial for more than two years is a flagrant violation of his right to a fair trial," he further said.

