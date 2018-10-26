Sudan, Italy agree to enhance joint cooperation



October 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Osama Faisal and Italy’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, have discussed ways to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two ministers have met on the sidelines of the second Italy-Africa Ministerial Conference which has convened Thursday in the Italian Capital, Rome.

The meeting discussed a number of issues of common concern besides the trade, economic, development, cultural and technical cooperation between the two countries.

Also, the two sides discussed the latest political developments pertaining to Sudan’s neighbouring countries as well as the Horn of Africa region.

For her part, Del Re has praised Sudan’s efforts to resolve regional issues under the auspices of the regional bloc, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

On the other hand, Faisal briefed the Italian minister on the recent developments in Sudan’s internal issues, pointing to the national dialogue and the 2020 presidential elections.

He also pointed to recent economic reform policies and the government’s efforts to overcome the economic hardships that had adversely impacted on the Sudanese people.

Last year, the third Sudanese-Italian economic and investment forum was held in Rome with the participation of 135 Italian companies.

Also, the Sudanese-Italian political consultations committee in July 2017 held its fourth meeting in Rome discussing joint cooperation in the various domains.

