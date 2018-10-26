Sudan’s al-Bashir to visit Turkey on Sunday

October 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Sunday would visit Turkey accompanied with a senior ministerial delegation, said the Khartoum-based Akhir Lahza newspaper on Friday

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and President Omer al-Bashir shake hands on 13 December 2017 (ST Photo)

According to the newspaper, al-Bashir would travel to Turkey on an extraordinary two-day visit accompanied with senior officials from the presidency and the foreign ministry.

Al-Bashir and the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would hold a joint summit to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.

The Turkish-Sudanese relations have reached a high level, especially after President Erdogan visit to Sudan last December.

During Erdogan’s visit to Khartoum, the two sides signed 12 cooperation agreements and agreed to launch a strategic partnership covering agriculture, industry, minerals and health.

They also approved the establishment of a higher political committee headed by the two presidents, saying the committee would annually meet in Khartoum and Ankara alternately.

The two sides agreed to raise trade exchange between the two countries to $1 billion within one year to reach $10 billion in the future.

According to a report issued by the Sudanese Ministry of Investment, the volume of Turkish investments in Sudan amounted to 2 billion dollars from 2000 to 2017.

It further indicates that there are 288 Turkish investment projects in the east African country.

(ST)