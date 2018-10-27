 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 27 October 2018

SPLM-IO accuses south Sudanese army of new attacks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 26, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s main opposition force SPLM-IO has accused government forces of resuming attacks on their positions in Yei River State a day after claims of attacks in Western Bahr el-Ghazal.

JPEG - 19.9 kb
Lam Paul Gabriel

In a short statement, he released on Friday Lam Paul Gabriel said government troops launched an "offensive against the SPLA IO in Kendiri, Kajo-Keji County".

He added that the fighting started at about 7:20 AM of 26 October and vowed to give further details later.

The South Sudanese peace partners held several meetings on how to bring troops and uncontrolled elements from both sides to abide by the cessation of hostilities and to stop attacks on civilians as well.

But still, they continue to trade accusations of attacks and call on the ceasefire monitoring body to investigate the attacks.

Also, the delay in the implementation of the security arrangements, encourage local commanders to attack other positions before the cantonment and disengagement of troops and the deployment of IGAD military observers.

On Wednesday, Gabriel said the government forces attacked their position of Limuro in Yei River State, adding that civilians fled the area to refugees camps in Uganda.

The SPLM-IO official further accused the government army of attacking their position in Bazila and Baggri County of Western Bahr el-Ghazal. The soldiers according to Gabriel captured three civilians in Ngovendeko area after looting and burning houses.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


This terror sponsor just got into the U.S. on a diplomatic passport 2018-10-26 12:10:30 Atta brings a résumé with the least appropriate background imaginable for a regime seeking to whitewash a record of corruption, repression, genocide, terrorism, and discrimination. By John (...)

Who are the South Sudan peace spoilers, how to prevent? 2018-10-26 05:17:24 By Clement Maring Samuel A working definition of spoilers “are either individual political actors or political groups that use violence or nonviolent means to destroy a peace process preferred by (...)

Sudan can not give what it does not have 2018-10-16 14:36:47 The Sudanese Regime Tends to Order Righteousness to others while ignoring doing so for itself By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Heads of Failed States in the African Continent are trying to save other (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.