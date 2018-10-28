 
 
 
One Sudanese killed by Libyan gunmen

October 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - One Sudanese person was killed and four others injured by Libyan gunmen, said the head of the programme on curbing illegal migration among the Sudanese community in Libya, Malik Mohamed Salih

JPEG - 35.5 kb
A Libyan rebel fighter arrives to take position at Misrata’s western front line, some 25 kilometres from the city centre May 26, 2011 (Reuters)

Media reports last week said Libyan merchants have taken 5 Sudanese people hostages in Kufra demanding the Sudanese authorities to release 14 trucks confiscated on the border area.

According to Salih, Libyan gunmen have intercepted these people as they were heading from the Qatrion town in Libya to Sudan on private vehicles last week.

Salih on Saturday said the Libyan gunmen have opened fire on the hostages killing one instantly and wounding four others, pointing out that two of them have sustained serious injuries.

He pointed those two hostages have been rushed to Sabha Hospital for treatment while the rest of the group are still in Qatrion.

Following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s 40-year-rule in 2011, Libya has slid into chaos and has become the most important transit country for illegal migrants to Europe.

In May 2016, Khartoum proposed to establish a joint force to monitor the common borders between Sudan and Libya to curb the movement of Darfur rebels and fight against illegal migration and terror groups.

(ST)

  • 28 October 07:04, by aborigin

    Sorry for the lost, Muammar Gadaffi has cursed that country. ST the story is not very clear, this people were ambushed or were they captured and then shot at again??. It is contradicting here to say they were travelling on the vehicle AND being held hostage doesn’t add up here.

s
