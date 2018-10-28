Sudanese parliament reaches agreement on electoral body

October 28, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese National Assembly on Sunday said large consensus has been reached among the political forces to form the National Elections Commission (NEC).

The Sudanese Parliament building

Deputy head of the parliamentary sub-committee on legislation, justice and human rights Azhari Widaat Allah said the committee tasked with approving the election law is consulting with the political forces to endorse the law in the third reading.

He stressed the need to reach agreement on the disputed items on the election law, expecting the National Assembly to lead the consensus on the 2020 elections.

On October 10th, The National Assembly approved by majority the general features of the 2018 draft elections law.

Last June, the Sudanese Council of Ministers approved the 2018 elections law amid objection of several political forces participating in the national dialogue.

In October 2016, the political forces participating in the government-led national dialogue concluded the process by signing the National Document which includes the general features of a future constitution to be finalised by transitional institutions.

The NCG was installed in May 2017 to implement the outcome of the dialogue conference.

The rebel groups and opposition parties refused to join Khartoum process as they demand the government to end the war and ensure freedoms in the country ahead of the dialogue.

Also, last May, a coalition of some opposition left parties, the National Consensus Forces (NCF), announced the boycott of the 2020 elections, saying it won’t meet with the ruling party to discuss these elections.

On the other hand, several opposition groups that are part of the opposition Sudan Call forces consider participating in the next general presidential elections in 2020 if the regime of President al-Bashir provides needed guarantees for a fair election and ensures freedoms.

