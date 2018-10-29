 
 
 
Egypt pledges to support south Sudan peace implementation

President Al-Sisi of Egypt meeting South Sudan's Salva Kiir in Beijing (Press Photo)
October 29, 2018 (CAIRO) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reiterated his country’s support for peace in South Sudan and vowed to consolidate bilateral relations.

On Sunday, al-Sisi called President Salva Kiir to discuss bilateral relations as South Sudan has launched the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement after a five-year civil war.

"During the call, Mr President affirmed Egypt’s support for peace in South Sudan within the framework of the revitalized peace agreement concluded between the South Sudanese parties," said Bassam Rady the presidential spokesperson.

Al-Sisi further expressed Egypt’s support for the various efforts aimed at realizing the aspirations of the people of South Sudan towards stability and development, added Rady.

Also, he affirmed Egypt’s support for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and its keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation and provide assistance and technical support to South Sudan.

The presidential spokesperson didn’t say what triggered the telephone call. But, Juba invited all the regional leaders who supported his government during the war against the armed groups besides the IGAD leaders.

Last year, Egypt was accused by the armed opposition and the UN Panel of experts of providing weapons to the South Sudanese army.

Ramy said President Salva Kiir, for his part, expressed his thanks and gratitude to President al-Sisi, praising the Egyptian support to South Sudan and keenness to stabilize the situation in the new country.

(ST)

