October 29, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A court in Khartoum on Monday has sentenced a man accused of attacking a police officer at the U.S. embassy to three years in prison

U.S. embassy in Khartoum

On 31 January, an altercation between a local police and an individual in the vicinity of the U.S. embassy in Khartoum has resulted in the injury of the police officer.

No embassy personnel were involved.

The judge at Al-Azhari Criminal Court in Khartoum has sent the accused to 3 years in jail and fined him 670,750 Sudanese pounds under article (139) “serious harm” of the Penal Code.

The sentencing hearing was attended by 23 staff member from the U.S. embassy including the Charge de Affairs, the legal advisor and a number of embassy heads of sections.

(ST)