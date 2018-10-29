 
 
 
Sudan, Norway agree to promote oil cooperation

Sudanese repair crew work at the Heglig oil facility on May 2, 2012 (Photo Getty)

October 29, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister Oil and Gas Azhari Abdel-Gadir on Monday has discussed with the Norwegian Ambassador to Khartoum, Bård Hopland, ways to enhance technical cooperation on oil and gas industry.

During the meeting, Abdel-Gadir underlined the importance of joint cooperation between the two countries on a number of fields including training, legal and institutional reform, resources management, safety, health and environment.

He pointed to the Oil for Sustainable Development (OfD) protocol signed between the two countries, expressing readiness to promote the agreement to cover other oil and gas issues.

For his part, the Norwegian Ambassador expressed his country’s desire to enhance investment and economic cooperation with Sudan, saying the OfD protocol provides for offering technical support to Sudan in the oil sector.

Sudan and Norway have signed a number of agreements since 2005, encompassing training and provision of technical assistance to Sudan in the oil sector.

Last February, the two sides agreed to strengthen oil and gas cooperation within the framework of the OfD protocol signed between the two countries.

The OfD Programme, which is established in 2005, is a global programme of the government of Norway, operating in 12 countries.

Through the OfD, the Scandinavian country offers assistance to developing countries to achieve poverty reduction through responsible management of petroleum resources.

The programme aims at developing oil management as well as deepening the values and concepts of effective performance and establishing principles of good governance, transparency and environmental conservation.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

