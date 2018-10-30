CPJ calls to release activist and political detainees ahead of Peace celebration in South Sudan



October 29, 2018 (JUBA)- A South Sudanese human rights advocacy group called on the South Sudanese government to release Peter Boar Ajak and other political detainees on the occasion of the peace celebrations in Juba on Wednesday.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday, Tito Anthony Centre for Peace and Justice CPJ’s Executive Director said with Biar release South Sudanese human rights activists could celebrate peace

"As his colleague at Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), which is a member of South Sudan Young Leaders forum (SSYLF) (that Biar chairs), we see no reason to celebrate for if our colleague is still behind the bars at National Security detention facilities," Anthony added.

Peter Biar Ajak was arrested on Saturday 28 July 2018 morning at Juba airport while he was on his way to Aweil to attend the Red Army Foundation commemoration day. He is the founding chairman of the group.

The local and international rights group, European Union and TROIKA countries and U.S. Congressmen and Senators called for his release. But in vain, he is still in jail without charge.

The CPJ further called for the release of James Gatdet Dak, the spokesperson of SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar who was sentenced to death in February 2018.

Dak was deported to South Sudan by the Kenyan authorities in November 2016 after statements supporting the sack of a Kenyan general from his position as the UNMISS force commander.

James Gatdet Dak is a "political detainee and must be released," Anthony added. The activist was alluding to reports that the authorities in Juba refuse his release saying he is not a political detainee.

The statement further called on the South Sudanese peace partners to tour the whole country to tell people that "their suffering has come to an end".

