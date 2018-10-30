 
 
 
CPJ calls to release activist and political detainees ahead of Peace celebration in South Sudan

The National Security facility in Juba, also known as the Blue House (Radio Eye photo)
October 29, 2018 (JUBA)- A South Sudanese human rights advocacy group called on the South Sudanese government to release Peter Boar Ajak and other political detainees on the occasion of the peace celebrations in Juba on Wednesday.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday, Tito Anthony Centre for Peace and Justice CPJ’s Executive Director said with Biar release South Sudanese human rights activists could celebrate peace

"As his colleague at Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), which is a member of South Sudan Young Leaders forum (SSYLF) (that Biar chairs), we see no reason to celebrate for if our colleague is still behind the bars at National Security detention facilities," Anthony added.

Peter Biar Ajak was arrested on Saturday 28 July 2018 morning at Juba airport while he was on his way to Aweil to attend the Red Army Foundation commemoration day. He is the founding chairman of the group.

The local and international rights group, European Union and TROIKA countries and U.S. Congressmen and Senators called for his release. But in vain, he is still in jail without charge.

The CPJ further called for the release of James Gatdet Dak, the spokesperson of SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar who was sentenced to death in February 2018.

Dak was deported to South Sudan by the Kenyan authorities in November 2016 after statements supporting the sack of a Kenyan general from his position as the UNMISS force commander.

James Gatdet Dak is a "political detainee and must be released," Anthony added. The activist was alluding to reports that the authorities in Juba refuse his release saying he is not a political detainee.

The statement further called on the South Sudanese peace partners to tour the whole country to tell people that "their suffering has come to an end".

(ST)

  • 30 October 09:22, by Pakuai

    If the government of South Sudan again succumb to this foreign bullies, then the criminals who are behind are behind the re;lease of these foreign puppets/stooges must pay a very heavy price. Let me tell you this simple fact South Sudanese lowly informed fools. There is an ’Australian activist’ being held in ’Equadorian Embassy in London’----he is part of the so-called ’Wikileak’ an organization>>

    • 30 October 09:29, by Pakuai

      that has been telling the whole world of the evil corporate America, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israel), their gulf Arab states paymasters, and some of their sleazy allies in between accesses. Even before our country’s independence, "the Wikileaks" informed our lowly informed politicians about the dirty schemes being Brewed by ’our greatest enemies on earth’ our cloned arabs of North Sudan

      • 30 October 09:36, by Pakuai

        and the warnings were ignored. The Wikileaks, also even warned the whole world about the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis attack dogs), their gulf Arab states paymasters of Arabia like Saudi Arabia and others. Ms. Hillary Clinton, ’a witch’ who was sent by our greatest charlatan, Mr. Barack Obama to come & lecture our country our people when she was a foreign ministers of the US>>>

        • 30 October 09:45, by Pakuai

          came and lecture our country & our people that our country & our people should just "take the little we have have in our counrtry" and this Ms. Hillary Clinton witch, Mr. Barack Obama and a lot of their evil juus (so-called israelis), in their then US state department were the ones who "staged their 15/12/2013" Riek Machar foiled coup attempt, removal of Mr. Muomer Gadaffi of Libya>>>

          • 30 October 10:24, by Pakuai

            Mrs. Hillary Clinton witch even spied on all countries in their so-called "UN building in New York diplomats". Fellows, Mr. Barack Obama of all charlatans even came to his "Kenya & Abesh (so-called ethiopia)" came & pick some countries of Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Abesh (so-called), Uganda, *foreign minister of North Sudan,>>>>

