Sudan, Ethiopia to hold border meeting in Gondar

A checkpoint in Metema in north-western Ethiopia, next to the border with Sudan. The town is a centre of a booming trade in migrants from Ethiopia and Eritrea. (AP Photo)

October 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Government of Gedaref State said arrangements have completed to convene the border coordination meeting between Sudan and Ethiopia on the first week of November in Ethiopia’s city of Gondar.

The meeting brings together officials from Al-Galabat Al-Sharquiah, Al-Qreisha and Basunda localities along with their counterparts on the border Ethiopian regions.

Commissioner of Al-Galabat Al-Sharquiah locality Osman Mohamed Ahmed said the meeting would discuss a number of issues including joint security coordination, border protection as well as promoting cultural ties and popular diplomacy.

Although Khartoum and Addis Ababa have close ties, the border area between the two countries remains a source of tension and violence between the two sides due to the human trafficking and smuggling to reach Egypt and Libya.

Also, Ethiopian farmers are accused by the Sudanese farmers of occupying vast agricultural land in the Al-Fashqa area of Gedaref State.

The third issue until recently was Ethiopian rebels who sneak over the border coming from Eritrea. Many have been detained and handed over to the Ethiopian authorities.

Last August, the Sudanese and Ethiopian armies signed an agreement to withdraw troops from both sides of the border and to deploy joint forces to combat “terrorism”, human trafficking and to eliminate any potential security tensions.

Also, the two sides agreed that the competent authorities should accelerate the completion of the border demarcation, and to address the situation of farmers from the two countries.

(ST)

s
