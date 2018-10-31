 
 
 
Wednesday 31 October 2018

South Sudanese leader orders release of SPLM-IO's James Dak

James Dak (C) with his boss Riek Machar (R) and current FVP Taban Deng Gai in Addis Ababa during the peace talks in 2014 (Dak's Facebook page)
October 31, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Wednesday ordered the release of James Gatdet Dak the spokesperson of SPLM-IO leader.

Kiir announced his decision during the celebration of the peace agreed attended by the regional leaders and in presence of opposition leaders including Riek Machar.

Dak was deported by the Kenyan authorities to Juba on 3 November 2016 because he praised a UN report blaming a Kenyan general who was the UNMISS former force commander for his failure to protect civilians in Juba during the bloody clashes of July 2016.

President Kiir said that James was condemned by a special court but he ordered today to free him from jail.

On 12 February 2018, a special court in Juba sentenced James to death by hanging, but his lawyers described the verdict as a political decision.

The South Sudanese leader also ordered the release of a second South African mercenary and ordered to expel him immediately.

He also reiterated his commitment to fully implement the peace agreement and called on the South Sudanese opposition leaders to remain in the country and to contribute to the peace implementation from now onward.

(ST)

  • 31 October 18:43, by Eastern

    Folks,

    Kiir still has more to do....The world knows that Kiir detained James Gatdet, what about Aggrey Idri and Dong Samuel that the regime in Juba continue to remain mute about, have they been liquidated?

    • 31 October 20:25, by The Rhino

      Eastern,

      According to well placed informants,Aggrey Ezbon Idri and Samuel Dong Luak are afraid to have been brutally murdered by the NSS shortly after their illegal adduction from Kenya,January 24.2017.The credible agents gave piercing narratives about how JCE and Kiir himself schemed the murderous plan.Now,the special court Kiir was alluding to in his speech,is his f**king tribal gang the JCE...

      • 31 October 20:37, by The Rhino

        Eastern,

        ...Here’s the thing,Kiir and Riak Machar will be brought before the International Criminal Court ICC in The Hague,Netherlands.They will face charges in committing crimes against the people in South Sudan and severe charges in breaking International humanitarian Laws.Secondly,the Hybrid Court will pursue charges against them at local level.No peace without accountability!

  • 31 October 20:13, by Kush Natives

    Step by step, South Sudanese leaders doing well on peace process. Otherwise God bless South Sudan.

    • 31 October 20:43, by Malakal county Simon

      Kush Natives/

      You know nothing about when will South Sudan government releases all prisoners, and so stop pretending here and there!!

