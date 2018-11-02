 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 2 November 2018

UN, Sudanese judiciary discuss counter-terrorism efforts

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Chief-Justice Hayder Ahmed Daffaallah has discussed with a visiting delegation from the United Nations ways and mechanisms to combat terrorism.

JPEG - 51.1 kb
Sudan’s constitutional court in Khartoum (Photo: Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

During the meeting on Wednesday, Daffaallah briefed the U.N. delegation on Sudan’s judiciary’s experience in combating terrorism and establishing special courts to that end.

He pointed out that Sudanese judges have been sent abroad to take training courses and seminars on combating terrorism.

The U.S. delegation agreed to provide support for the Sudanese judiciary to promote its efforts in combating terrorism.

Last September, the United States affirmed its positive rating of Sudan’s record in combating terrorism but maintained its name on its blacklist of states that sponsor terrorism along with three others.

The east African nation was placed on the U.S. terrorism list in 1993 over allegations it was harbouring Islamist militants working against regional and international targets.

But since the September 11 terrorist attacks against the U.S., Khartoum has kicked off comprehensive counter-terrorism cooperation with Washington with the hope of normalizing the frayed ties.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


To the Leaders of the SPLM: Unity is Calling! 2018-11-01 23:18:35 Elwathig Kameir The Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A) split on August 28, 1991, following the declaration of Riek Machar and Lam Akol of their "theoretical" coup against the SPLM (...)

Re: Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture 2018-11-01 01:17:24 by Elwathig Kameir My response to Raeiya's article: "Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture"! Congrats. This is really an excellent piece, expressive and reflective of how 2nd (...)

Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture 2018-11-01 01:12:38 by Rawiya Kameir When I was a child, my mother liked telling people that I’d learned French in a month flat. It was true: My family had moved to a Francophone country, and a few weeks of playing (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.