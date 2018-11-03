SPLM-IO set up committee to mull over South Sudan’s dialogue process

November 2, 2018 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement In Opposition (SPLM-IO) has set up a committee to discuss the national dialogue and to make proposals on the group’s participation in the government-initiated process.

In his speech at the peace celebration day On Wednesday 31 October, President Salva Kiir called on the peace partners to endorse the national dialogue and expressed his readiness to include them in the process leading mechanism.

"I call upon the opposition leaders to give serious consideration to the national dialogue and to engage with the steering committee and the government in a way that will enable their full and meaningful participation," he added.

Manawa Peter Gatkuoth SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information told Sudan Tribune that the Movement’s leadership held a meeting in Khartoum after its participation in the peace celebration to assess the visit and the proposal made by the President Kiir.

"Dr Riek Machar directed the meeting to form a committee to mull over the national dialogue process and to submit its recommendations within a week," Manawa said.

He pointed out that the process has been initiated by the government and they are not part of it. Also, he added that the national dialogue process can be part of the revitalized peace agreement particularly Chapter V on the transitional justice, accountability, reconciliation and healing.

"But despite all that it is important to consider the initiative and to see how it can contribute to achieve peace and bring stability in the country," he stressed.

The opposition official welcomed the release of SPLM-IO leader’s spokesperson James Dak and called to free the remaining political detainees.

He also praised the organisation of the peace celebration day saying it was very successful in term of reception, hospitality and security of the guests.

CALL FOR NON-SIGNATORY GROUPS

According to Manawa, the SPLM-IO leader called on non-signatory groups members of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance led by Thomas Cirillo Swaka to join the peace revitalized agreement.

"Machar expressed his readiness to engage in a dialogue with them. Also, it was agreed to commission the SPLM-IO political outreach committee to contact the group and we are ready to meet them everywhere and at any time," he said.

He said the SPLM-Io leadership believes that the unity of the South Sudanese political forces particularly the opposition is crucial for a successful implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

On Wednesday, President Kiir pledged to engage with the holdout groups for the sake of peace and national reconciliation.

