 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 4 November 2018

Gov’t supports maintaining 32 states in South Sudan: Wani

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 4, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government would support the 32 states federal system which the opposition groups demand to bring to an end, said Vice President James Wani Igga Sunday during a visit to Yei River state.

JPEG - 38.6 kb
South Sudan’s vice-president, James Wani Igga, speaks at the opening of the national reconciliation and peace conference in Wau on 2 September 2014 (ST)

Wani made his remarks at a ceremony of ordination of eight pastors, consecration of five bishops and one archbishop for the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC) in Yei River State. he was flanked by the Emmanuel Adil Anthony, Governor of Yei River State and Julius Tabuley, deputy chairman of the NAS-Lagu faction.

Addressing the religious ceremony, Wani pointed out that the opposition contest the current federal system established by President Salva Kiir but his government would work within the agreed mechanism to defend it.

"I want to tell you that the issue of the states will be addressed by the IBC (Independent Boundaries Commission). We support the 32 states, and the people of Yei want the 32 states to remain so that services can be delivered," he said.

He further said that the IBC will launch its activities soon to determine the number of the states.

The government and the opposition groups agree on the federal system of governance but diverge on the number of the administrative territorial entities and its boundaries.

IBC has to review the establishment of the new states and their boundaries and to make recommendations for addressing the consequences of these changes based on the tribal borders at the independence of Sudan in 1956.

The opposition forces say the current system is made in a way to legalise the control of fertile land by the Dinka ethnic groups.

Also, they say the expansion of the states from 10 to 32 states violates the 2015 peace agreement because it was implemented in October of the same year after the signing of the peace deal in August.

The non-signatory groups make of the number of states their principal reason to reject the revitalized peace agreement. Some of them wanted the number of states to be settled in the peace negotiations and not during the interim period.

The peace deal provides that if the IBC fails to reach an agreement on the number of states, a referendum should be held to determine its final number taking into account the 1956 border demarcation.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Anthony reiterated the commitment of his government to implement the revitalized peace agreement and other peace deals signed with the various armed groups in the state.

He further called on the holdout armed groups to join the "wagon of peace" and to contribute to the stability and development of their region.

He also praised the different churches for the mediation they conduct with the armed groups and contribution in the areas of healthcare, humanitarian assistance, education and development of the state.

Yei River State is one of the most troubled areas in South Sudan as the state witnesses sporadic clashes between the rebel fighters of the National Salvation Front led by Thomas Cirilo Swaka with the government or the SPLM-IO forces.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 November 22:04, by Eastern

    "I want to tell you that the issue of the states will be addressed by the IBC (Independent Boundaries Commission). We support the 32 states, and the people of Yei want the 32 states to remain so that services can be delivered," he said.

    He further said that the IBC will launch its activities soon to determine the number of the states

    repondre message

  • 4 November 22:07, by Eastern

    Well, the true Yei River people are in Bidi Bidi, Morobi and some other refugee camps in Uganda. Consulting with SQUATTERS of Yei River district will obviously yield the result of WE NEED 32 STATES...! Does that surprise you my Small Lonoders..?!

    repondre message

  • 4 November 22:08, by Eastern

    We should reolve underlying issues now than postponing future wars....!

    repondre message

    • 4 November 23:02, by The Rhino

      Eastern,

      This Wani is a disgrace to Equatorians.Short and ugly.His home town of Lo’bonok is filled up to 90% jienge squatters, terrorizing his own people.Now he is encouraging other communities to accept their useless 32 states,for what?These damned states were meant to bring tensions and conflicts among communities which (before) harmonically and peacefully lived side by side together..........

      repondre message

      • 4 November 23:09, by The Rhino

        Eastern,

        ...Promoting these jienge states only fuels more chaos and deaths.This useless figure ’Wani Tonj’ spent his entire life in Tonj and has adopted same rotten attitude and culture of jienges,worthless.Nobody should listen to him,he is only Kiir’s lapdog,nothing more.(I’m quoting our brilliant Jubaone here).

        repondre message

  • 4 November 22:17, by Eastern

    This Is Africa! (TISS!);

    In Africa those with ideas have no power and those with power have no ideas ....PLO Lumumba

    repondre message

  • 5 November 02:26, by Games

    The yes man should have waited for the boundaries assistemem and open his badmouth after 90 days when the work is being completed. According to these statements, Wani seems to be anti-Khartoum peace agreement. 55% of Shilluk Kingdom lands will not never go voluntary to Dinka tribe without another blood shits.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


To the Leaders of the SPLM: Unity is Calling! 2018-11-01 23:18:35 Elwathig Kameir The Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A) split on August 28, 1991, following the declaration of Riek Machar and Lam Akol of their "theoretical" coup against the SPLM (...)

Re: Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture 2018-11-01 01:17:24 by Elwathig Kameir My response to Raeiya's article: "Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture"! Congrats. This is really an excellent piece, expressive and reflective of how 2nd (...)

Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture 2018-11-01 01:12:38 by Rawiya Kameir When I was a child, my mother liked telling people that I’d learned French in a month flat. It was true: My family had moved to a Francophone country, and a few weeks of playing (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.