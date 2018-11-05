Talks on Sudan’s removal from terrorism list start Tuesday



November 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - "Talks on Sudan’s removal from the U.S. State Department’s list of State Sponsors of Terrorism will kick off next Tuesday in Washington", disclosed the semi-official news service SMC on Sunday.

The Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed will leave Khartoum on Monday in an international tour that includes Washington, London, Paris and Berlin.

Citing informed sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, SMC said that El-Dirdeiry will launch the second phase of the talks on the normalization of bilateral relations with discussions on ending Sudan’s designation as a sponsor of terrorism which has been in place since 1993.

U.S. officials admit Sudan cooperation on counterterrorism but point to the need to make progress on human rights and freedoms particularly the religious freedom. However, Washington developed intelligence cooperation with Khartoum and recently established relations with the Sudanese military institutions.

The minister will further brief officials at the State Department on Sudan’s efforts to bring peace in the Central African Republic as Khartoum prepares to host negotiations between the armed groups in the neighbouring country on 15 November.

In October 2017, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted the 20-year-old economic embargo against Sudan citing positive actions on humanitarian access and counter-terrorism.

On 3 November the American administration extended the State of emergency on Sudan for another year.

The Foreign Ministry in Khartoum regretted the move, saying it was inconsistent with the spirit of the “constructive cooperation” between the two countries on many common issues.

(ST)