WHO confirms chikungunya cases in seven Sudanese states

November 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that seven states in Sudan, including Kassala, Red Sea, Al Gedaref, River Nile, Northern State, South Darfur, and Khartoum, have reported cases of chikungunya between 31 May and 2 October 2018.

Chikungunya, which is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes, was found for the first time in Kassala State of eastern Sudan. The virus was imported by an infected traveller.

In its bimonthly report released on Sunday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in Khartoum said a total of 19,224 cases of chikungunya have been reported, 95 per cent of which are from Kassala State.

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. It causes fever and severe joint pain. Other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.

There is no cure for the disease which appeared recently in eastern Sudan. Its treatment focuses on relieving symptoms.

(ST)

s
