Sudanese cabinet approves counter-terrorism agreement with the FBI

FBI agents (Reuters photo)
November 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Council of Ministers on Sunday has endorsed a counter-terrorism agreement signed between the Sudanese Interior Ministry and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The agreement was introduced to the Council of Ministers’ meeting by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ahmed Saad Omer.

It provides to strengthen cooperation between the two sides on combating terrorism and crime as well as promoting police work.

In its 2017 Country Reports on Terrorism released last September, the United States affirmed its positive rating of Sudan’s record in combating terrorism but kept it on its blacklist of states that sponsor terrorism along with three others.

The east African nation was placed on the U.S. terrorism list in 1993 over allegations it was harbouring Islamist militants working against regional and international targets.

But since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the U.S., Khartoum has kicked off comprehensive counterterrorism cooperation with Washington with the hope of normalizing the frayed ties.

Sudanese officials insist on the need to be delisted so it can benefit from the debt relief and international development aid.

On 3 November the American administration extended the State of emergency on Sudan for another year.

The Foreign Ministry in Khartoum regretted the move, saying it was inconsistent with the spirit of the “constructive cooperation” between the two countries on many common issues.

On Sunday, the semi-official news service SMC revealed that Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed would travel to Washington on Monday for talks on Sudan’s removal from the U.S. State Department’s list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

Citing informed sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, SMC said that El-Dirdeiry on Tuesday will launch the second phase of the talks on the normalization of bilateral relations between Sudan and the U.S. with discussions on ending Sudan’s designation as a sponsor of terrorism.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

