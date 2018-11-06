Sudan’s militia leader vows to crush Jebel Marra rebels in three months

November 5, 2018 (EL-FASHER) - The commander of Sudanese government Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka “Hemetti”., vowed to crush the rebels of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) in Jebel Marra area within three months.

RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) (SUNA photo)

Hemetti and the North Darfur Governor Mohamed Abad Samouh visited Monday three displacement camps of Zamzam, al-Salam and Abushouk outside the state capital El-Fasher.

Addressing the residents of Zamzam camp, Samouh announced that his government decided to transform the camps in North Darfur to urban areas. Also, he said the three camps would be annexed to El-Fasher.

The governor further stressed his government’s commitment to providing the three areas with the basic services.

For his part, Hameti said his troops would clear Jebel Marra from the remaining fighters of the SLM-AW within three months to enable civilians to retake possession of their areas and develop its economy.

"The next three months will witness the liberation of Jebel Marra from the SLM-AW and it will be transformed into a tourist destination," he further said adding that the insurgency was "completely crushed and any betting on the rebellion was a losing choice.

He stressed that his forces will clean all the areas of criminal and return the grabbed lands to its owners and to remove any obstacle to the voluntary return.

In his latest report to the UN Security Council last October, the UN Secretary-General pointed to the intermittent clashes between the Sudanese government forces and the Sudan SLA-AW fighters mainly in the western and southern Jebel Marra area.

The rebel group rejects negotiations with the government before the return of displaced people to their areas of origin and hold accountable those who committed crimes against the civilians.

(ST)