 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 6 November 2018

Sudan’s militia leader vows to crush Jebel Marra rebels in three months

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 5, 2018 (EL-FASHER) - The commander of Sudanese government Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka “Hemetti”., vowed to crush the rebels of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) in Jebel Marra area within three months.

JPEG - 51.1 kb
RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) (SUNA photo)

Hemetti and the North Darfur Governor Mohamed Abad Samouh visited Monday three displacement camps of Zamzam, al-Salam and Abushouk outside the state capital El-Fasher.

Addressing the residents of Zamzam camp, Samouh announced that his government decided to transform the camps in North Darfur to urban areas. Also, he said the three camps would be annexed to El-Fasher.

The governor further stressed his government’s commitment to providing the three areas with the basic services.

For his part, Hameti said his troops would clear Jebel Marra from the remaining fighters of the SLM-AW within three months to enable civilians to retake possession of their areas and develop its economy.

"The next three months will witness the liberation of Jebel Marra from the SLM-AW and it will be transformed into a tourist destination," he further said adding that the insurgency was "completely crushed and any betting on the rebellion was a losing choice.

He stressed that his forces will clean all the areas of criminal and return the grabbed lands to its owners and to remove any obstacle to the voluntary return.

In his latest report to the UN Security Council last October, the UN Secretary-General pointed to the intermittent clashes between the Sudanese government forces and the Sudan SLA-AW fighters mainly in the western and southern Jebel Marra area.

The rebel group rejects negotiations with the government before the return of displaced people to their areas of origin and hold accountable those who committed crimes against the civilians.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


To the Leaders of the SPLM: Unity is Calling! 2018-11-01 23:18:35 Elwathig Kameir The Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A) split on August 28, 1991, following the declaration of Riek Machar and Lam Akol of their "theoretical" coup against the SPLM (...)

Re: Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture 2018-11-01 01:17:24 by Elwathig Kameir My response to Raeiya's article: "Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture"! Congrats. This is really an excellent piece, expressive and reflective of how 2nd (...)

Does Citizenship Shape Identity: A Third Culture 2018-11-01 01:12:38 by Rawiya Kameir When I was a child, my mother liked telling people that I’d learned French in a month flat. It was true: My family had moved to a Francophone country, and a few weeks of playing (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.