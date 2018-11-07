 
 
 
South Sudan constitutional body holds meetings in Juba

JMEC acting chairman addresses the inaugural meeting of NCAC in Khartoum on 22 Oct (Photo JMEC)
November 6, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s National Constitutional Amendment Committee (NCAC) this week launched its activities to establish the legal framework for the implementation the revitalized peace agreement and to incorporate it into the constitution.

The Committee shall complete the tasks necessary to prepare for the Transitional Period and the formation of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity.

The NCAC, which include representatives of all the signatory of the peace agreement, is scheduled to meet continuously in Juba for the next three weeks (21days).

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) praised the participation of the SPLM-IO and SSOA representatives who came from outside the country to attend the meeting in Juba.

"This is a welcome indicator of trust-building," said JMEC.

During these 21 days, the NCAC will draft and complete a Constitutional Amendment Bill to incorporate the peace pact into the transitional constitution.

Further, during the first 12 months of the transitional period, the committee will draft new or revise other legislation as provided for in the revitalized peace agreement.

Within twelve (12) months of the beginning of the Transitional Period, the reconstituted NCAC shall revise relevant laws and draft new legislation pursuant to the Revitalised ARCSS.

“The Committee’s meeting went well. This is indeed a positive and encouraging start to the work of the reconstituted Committee as we embark on undertaking our very critical role. We look forward to fruitful deliberations and we are optimistic that we will be able to achieve this important task.” said NCAC Chairman Gichara Kibara.

On 22 October, the Committee held an inaugural meeting in Khartoum to discuss the modalities of NCAC’s work. Also, the meeting discussed a schedule for the incorporation of the revitalized agreement into the constitution.

(ST)

  • 7 November 07:10, by deng

    this is a good move to make constitution together as South Sudanese, implementation of peace agreement will move well.
    God welcome anyone who come back to Him , God bless for making peace again,

