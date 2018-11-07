 
 
 
South Sudan monitoring body urges to order commanders to stop clashes

South Sudan's CTSAMVM Technical Committee meets in Khartoum on 7 Nov 2018 (CTSAVM photo)

November 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s ceasefire monitoring body, the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) has urged the peace partners to direct their forces on the ground to stop clashes in Yei and Wau areas.

On Wednesday, the head of CTSAMVM Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Abduljelill chaired the 4th meeting of the CTSAMVM Technical Committee (CTC) in Khartoum with the participation of the government and opposition groups.

In his speech to the meeting, Abduljelill regretted that they continue to receive an increasing number of allegations from the parties including reports of fighting, recruitment, displacement, and sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

"We urge parties to clearly and forcefully communicate orders to field commanders at all levels and make your commitments here at the CTC credible and deliverable," he said.

Based on the reports they receive, the Ethiopian general said: "there is ongoing fighting" in the Wau area and continued reports of conflict in the Yei area.

He added that the ceasefire monitoring teams were repeatedly denied access by the government arm, SSPDF, senior commanders and once by the SPLA-IO.

Last week, Manawa Peter Gatkuoth SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information complained that the lack of communication means to reach out their troops in several parts of the country.

He said they sent envoys to explain to the commanders the order to stop the fighting. However urged the government to re-establish the mobile phone coverage in the rebel-held areas, saying this will enable them to reach the commanders in th remote areas.

Abduljelill said a joint team composed of the parties and CTSAMVM staff visited Yei Town and Panyume on November 1st 2018. The representative of the government and the SPLA-IO instructed the local commanders to be committed to the permanent ceasefire.

"All the forces in the area agreed to establish lines of communication with Opposing Commanders and gave commitments to ensure their forces remain in their positions and do not carry out any hostile action that is prohibited by the ceasefire agreement," he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 November 23:08, by Kush Natives

    The opposition leader must speak up, this is showing unfaithfulness on his side. All I am saying is, Riek should immediately denounced those groups of people who’re still sleepless stabbing people in the back in two areas. Riek should clearly stated that, such banditry are not under him, so that the government and opposition find a common ground to deal with this.

    repondre message

  • 7 November 23:31, by Games

    Wait for facts report before pointing figures to anyone.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

