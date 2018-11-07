 
 
 
Wednesday 7 November 2018

UN to increase support for S.Sudanese refugees in S. Kordofan

South Sudanese arrivals in Sudan's White Nile State wait in a shaded area for registration and assistance at Al Waral site on 12 April 2017 (UNHCR Photo)

November 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations has pledged to increase support for the South Sudanese refugees in South Kordofan State, said the director of refugee housing in the state, Khalifa Omer

A delegation from the World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) besides the Swedish Ambassador to Khartoum on Tuesday concluded a two-day visit to South Kordofan to assess the humanitarian situation.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) on Wednesday quoted Omer as saying the UN delegation has conducted a field visit to South Sudan’s refugee areas in South Kordofan.

He pointed out that the delegation visited refugee areas in the east localities of the state including Abu Gibaiha, Liri, Habila, Diling and Gouz, saying the WFP country director in Sudan Matthew Hollingworth has instructed to increase food rations of refugees and complete development and services projects.

Omer further said the delegation held a meeting with the government of South Kordofan to discuss the implementation of refugee projects.

Last July, South Kordofan’s Minister of Welfare and Social Affairs Awadiya Basha said her state is hosting 40,000 South Sudanese refugees.

Over 2 million South Sudanese refugees have been displaced as a result of the conflict that hit the world’s youngest nation in mid-December 2013.

According to the UNHCR, as of 15 January 2018, the total South Sudanese refugee population in Sudan stood at 770,110.

Other sources estimate a total of 1.3 million South Sudanese refugees in Sudan, but this data requires verification.

South Sudanese refugees in Sudan have reportedly been distributed in four states including the White Nile, South Kordofan, East Darfur and Khartoum states, amid concerns the current numbers will rise.

In August 2016, Sudan officially declared that South Sudanese fleeing war in their country will be treated as refugees, which opens the door for the UN to provide them with aid and fund aid programs.

(ST)

