Sudan, Vietnam agree to enhance joint cooperation



November 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Presidential Assistant Faisal Ibrahim on Wednesday has stressed his country’s keenness to promote bilateral cooperation with Vietnam, particularly, in agriculture.

Ibrahim, who is currently visiting Vietnam, has met with the minister of agriculture and rural development Nguen Xuan Cuong in Hanoi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Ibrahim underlined the need to activate the work of the joint ministerial committee between the two countries, calling to transfer the Vietnamese experience on rice cultivation, forestry and fisheries to Sudan.

He also demanded to increase training opportunities and the transfer of agricultural technologies, praising the significant development witnessed by Vietnam in these areas.

For his part, the Vietnamese minister expressed his country’s readiness to dispatch agricultural experts to Sudan and expand its investment in the east African nation in order to promote joint cooperation between the two countries.

He described his country’s relation with Sudan as historic and deeply rooted, calling to exert further efforts to promote these ties to achieve the interest of the two peoples.

(ST)