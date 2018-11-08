 
 
 
SSOA- Cirilo denounces govt’s plan to declare them terrorist groups

November 8, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) led by Thomas Cirilo Wednesday denounced “government’s sinister plans” to label holdout opposition groups as terrorist organisations.

JPEG - 11.3 kb
South Sudan’s vice-president, James Wani Igga (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

Speaking in a public meeting at the Freedom Square in Yei town, Vice President James Wani Igga announced his government plan to declare the non-signatory factions as terror groups after the end of the pre-transitional period of eight (8) months.

“South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) condemns this irresponsible utterance from Mr Wani Igga,” said the SSOA-Cirilo spokesperson Kwaje Lasu in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday evening.

Lasu further said it is the ruling SPLM led by President Salva Kiir which “rightfully” deserves this categorization as a terrorist organization.

“The Government of Kiir and those of Wani Igga have committed heinous crimes against humanity, war crimes, rape and displacement of 2.4 million South Sudanese since the start of the man-made infernal civil war in the country,” he added.

The factions of the SSOA- Cirilo were part of the revitalized peace forum but rejected the IGAD brokered agreement saying it does not help to achieve their aspiration for a genuine federal system and freedoms.

However, the other faction led by Gabriel Changson signed the peace agreement and expressed hope to achieve the desired goals through the mechanisms set up by the revitalized peace pact.

Lasu pointed that the statement made by Wani Igga actually revealed the “mindset and sinister intentions” of the regime towards the holdout opposition.

He stressed that this threat will not deter their struggle for “a genuine sustainable peace and true democracy to our country”.

“We will continue to advocate for equality, freedom and justice. We strive to be the vehicle of change and beacon of hope to the people of this great nation despite the flapping wings of the dictatorial regime in Juba,” he emphasized.

President Kiir and SPLM-IO leader said they want to initiate a dialogue with the non-signatories and to include them in the peace implementation process but no concrete measure has been taken yet.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 November 12:04, by Lenin Bull

    No matter how sweet words you use to state your position killing innocent South Sudanese people and visitors among them in the name of imaginary change for democracy will not exonerate you as SSOA-Cirilo! It is time you change strategy from bloody crude war of killing innocent citizens to smart war of ballots for and by the citizens.

    repondre message

    • 8 November 12:23, by jubaone

      Lenin,
      Sit back and relax. Reflect on the grave atrocities your jienge outlaws and nyor thugs committed b4 you start finger pointing. After all, this short-legged Lobonok wizard is nothing other than a "chihuahua" that barks loud but cant bite. He just waits to be pocketed into a "pet-bag" and carried along.

      repondre message

  • 8 November 12:08, by Lenin Bull

    You were foxes playing Nuer against Dinka and killing Dinka while sideing with SPLA-IO, now killing SPLA-IO troops in Equatoria jungle. Now the Dinka and Nuer have no problem anymore and they now know the poor foxes playing them. Get ready for a rude chock soon if you continue with the killing of innocent civilians across the Equatorian Highways.

    repondre message

    • 8 November 12:29, by jubaone

      Lenin,
      Wait a minute! Did you mention Jienges and Nuers have no problems anymore? Oh! But the PoCs are still filled with Nuers languishing and cant freely get out. Have jienges started trooping towards Ler, Bentiu, Pagak or Akobo to meet Nuers? Hallelujah. So we Equatorians will now stop calling you MTNs. Perfect

      repondre message

Comment on this article



