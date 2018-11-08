November 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan has welcomed on Thursday the agreement reached Tuesday with the U.S. administration over the lift of its names from the list of state sponsors of terrorism with the launch of the “Phase II” framework for the normalization of bilateral relations.

The State Department on Wednesday announced that the two countries agreed on a six-point plan that if Sudan implements successfully would lead to "initiate the process of rescinding Sudan’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism".

"Sudan welcomes the launching of Phase II of the strategic dialogue between the two sides. It which was designed to expand bilateral cooperation and achieve further progress in a number of areas of common interest, especially after the success of the First Phase, which culminated in the lifting of economic sanctions on Sudan," said the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Thursday.

Sudan, also, welcomes the United States’ willingness to cancelling the designation of Sudan as a State Sponsor of Terrorism and to enhance relations and cooperation between the two countries, added the statement

Khartoum "confirms its readiness and willingness to engage in Phase II," he concluded.

The State Department the agreed six areas "include expanding counterterrorism cooperation, enhancing human rights protections and practices, including freedoms of religion and press, improving humanitarian access, ceasing internal hostilities and creating a more conducive environment for progress in Sudan’s peace process, taking steps to address certain outstanding terrorism-related claims, and adhering to UN Security Council resolutions related to North Korea".

U.S. officials emphasize that the implementation of the internal reforms such as human rights, freedoms, and the unilateral cessation of hostilities are crucial for the removal process.

The U. .administration is required by law to conduct a six-month review of whether a country deserves to be on the state sponsors of terrorism list. However, neither the State Department nor the Sudanese foreign ministry mentioned a term for the final decision.

(ST)