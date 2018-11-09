South Sudanese army, SPLA-IO discuss ceasefire implementation in Yei

November 8, 2018 (JUBA) - A delegation South Sudan main armed opposition group, SPLA-IO, in Yei River State held a ’fruitful meeting’ with the South Sudanese army (SSPDF) in Yei town to consolidate the ceasefire implementation in the troubled area.
On Wednesday the head of the ceasefire monitoring body CTSAMVM Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Abduljelill condemned the continued sporadic clashes between uncontrolled elements from both sides in Yei and Wau.
Also, he said high ranking military general from the SSPDF and SPLA-IO and were in Yei on 1st of November with CTSAMVM observers to instruct local commanders to commit themselves to the permanent ceasefire.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Lam Paul Gabriel SPLA IO Deputy Military Spokesperson said the visit took place on Thursday 8 November in accordance to the directives of the Chiefs of staff of the SPLA-IO and SSPDF to ease the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.
Gabriel added the two parties held a meeting at the SSPDF headquarters in Yei to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire and to ensure free movement of people and good as well as the humanitarian access.
"The meeting was so fruitful and promising towards the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement," he said before to add that roads from Yei to Lainya, Lasu and Kaya will be opened to civilians to move freely.
However, the peace partners agreed to put posts along the roads in order to prevent attacks from the forces of the National Salvation Front led by Thomas Cirilo (NAS-TC) which did not join the revitalized peace agreement.
"The SPLA-IO leadership applauds both teams for the breakthrough during this meeting and asks them to continue with this interaction informally so that final peace can be attained. Peace," he stressed.
(ST)
