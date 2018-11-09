Sudan-UK hold sixth meeting of strategic dialogue in London

November 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The 6th meeting of the strategic dialogue between Sudan and the United Kingdom (UK) has been held in London on Thursday.

The Sudanese side was headed by the Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary for Political Affairs and International Cooperation Elham Shantair while the British side was headed by the Director of Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Harriet Mathews.

The meetings discussed in details bilateral relations between the two countries besides political, economic cooperation and coordination on the international forums as well as issues of human rights, illegal migration and terrorism.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments, stressing importance of Sudan’s efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

The meetings underlined the need to continue the exchange of visits among senior officials from the two countries, pointing to the regional and international issues of common concern.

The two sides approved 6-month executive plan to implement cooperation agreements that have been reached.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Sudanese side welcomed the upcoming visit of the UK Under-Secretary of the Department of International Development to Sudan at the end of November to discuss development and economic cooperation.

Since 2015, Sudan and the UK have started a dialogue upon request from Khartoum to push forward bilateral ties.

In March 2016, Sudan and the UK held the first strategic consultations meetings between the two countries in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. The meeting was considered the first talks of its kind at the ministerial level in 25 years.

The two countries agreed to exchange visits at the level of senior officials from the two countries along with increasing cooperation in the fields of economy, investment and culture.

The UK Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Chris Trott last year visited Khartoum several times to discuss ways to develop bilateral relations and encourage Khartoum efforts to reduce the illegal immigration from the Horn of African countries towards Europe and Britain especially.

The dialogue also was seen within the framework of the after-Brexit policy aiming to develop trade relations with the former British colonies.

