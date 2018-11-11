Al-Bashir praises Russian support to Sudan

November 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - President Omer al-Bashir praised the developing bilateral relations in a meeting with the visiting Russian deputy foreign minister on Saturday.

Mikhail Bogdanov is heading a Russian delegation visiting Khartoum for the meetings of the joint Sudanese-Russian high-level committee for political consultation which was convened in Khartoum on Friday.

During the meeting, al-Bashir expressed appreciation to Russia’s support for Sudan at all international forums, stressing the strong relations between the two countries and Sudan’s keenness to promote these ties to serve the interests of the two peoples.

For his part, the visiting official praised the distinct relations between Sudan and Russia, pointing to the strong personal relation of al-Bashir and President Vladimir Putin.

He pointed out that his meeting with al-Bashir constitutes a step forward to enhancing bilateral relations which are based on mutual trust and cooperation in all domains within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

In December 2015, Sudan and Russia signed 14 cooperation agreements in different domains, including oil, minerals and banks.

The agreements also include a concession contract between Sudan and the Russian Rus Geology to prospect for oil in Sudan’s Bloc E57 and another accord for the geological mapping of the Jebel Moya area, North Kordofan State.

The Sudanese side for the joint high-level committee was headed by the State Foreign Minister Osama Faisal while the Russian side was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Bogdanov.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and the latest developments in both nations as well as political, economic, cultural, educational and consular cooperation.

Also, the meeting discussed regional and international issues of common concern including the peace process in South Sudan and the Central African Republic and the Sudanese-U.S. dialogue as well as relations with Egypt and Syria.

During a visit to Moscow last July to attend the 2018 World Cup Final, the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir was met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders pledged to promote military cooperation in the near future.

The two leaders last met in November 2017 in the Russian city of Sochi, with both expressing a desire to enhance military ties.

During a visit to Russia in November 2017, al-Bashir offered to construct an airbase for Russia on the Red Sea coast and to re-equip the Sudanese army with the Russian weapons including SU-30 fighter jets and surface-to-air missiles.

Russia is seen as a major ally of the government of al-Bashir that faces isolation from the West. However, economic cooperation between the two countries has remained very low, with a trade balance that does not exceed $400 million.

(ST)