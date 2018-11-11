Sudan to participate in an international conference on Libya



November 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan will take part in an international conference on Libya in Sicily, Italia, in the upcoming next week, said the Sudanese foreign minister Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed on Saturday.

During a meeting with the visiting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Dirdeiry expressed Sudan’s keen interest in the situation in Libya and the Central African Republic, two neighbouring countries that experience chronic instability.

Dirdeiry further disclosed his participation in the high-level meeting which aims to bring the warring parties in Libya to conclude a pact to end the civil war and agree on an electoral process for the election of a unified government.

The conference, which is scheduled for 12-13 November, will be attended by Libya’ neighbours, Gulf and European Union countries.

In a statement released after the meeting, the foreign ministry said that Dirdeiry further informed the Russian diplomat about the efforts that Sudan is exercising to achieve regional stability.

The minister spoke about the peace process in South Sudan and the reconciliation process between the warring factions in the CAR which will take place in Khartoum on 15 November with the participation of regional leaders.

Moscow, which has close relations with the CAR’s government, supported a first meeting between the leaders of the armed groups in the Central African Republic held in Khartoum last August.

(ST)