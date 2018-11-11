South Sudan army, opposition forces held trust-building meetings in 4 states



November 11, 2018 (JUBA) - SPLA-IO military commanders visited their peace partners of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) in four areas where peace is at risk to build trust and enhance its implementation process.

SPLA-IO military spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel on Sunday said that the visits took place in Bieh, Imotong, Raja, Yei River states.

The purpose of the visits, which took place on Saturday 10 November except for Raja as it was held on Friday, was to discuss peace implementation and build confidence between the local commanders from both sides.

"Freedom of movement and accessibility as directed by our two chiefs of staff but those travelling will have to carry departure order and unarmed," said Gabriel when he spoke about the outcome of a meeting held in Waat town of Bieh State.

However, he said the meeting stressed that cattle raiders and criminals should be apprehended.

The state is located in an area where the cattle raiding is a very common activity, as it borders Fangak to the west, Central Upper Nile to the north, Latjoor and Akobo to the east, and Jonglei to the south.

For the willingness visit in Kajo-Keji of Yei River State, The meeting aimed at preparing a meeting of the senior commanders from both sides to take place soon.

For the Imotong State, the meeting took place in Magwi town as the SPLA IO delegation met the SSPDF commander, commissioners of Magwi and Ayaci and the state governor.

The same for Raja State, the SPLA-IO visiting team met in Raja town with the acting governor and the state military command.

During a meeting of the CTSAMVM Technical Committee (CTC) held in Khartoum on 7 November, CTSAMVM Chair Ibrahim Abdeljellil pointed out that some areas still experience hostilities.

The meeting identified that Leer, Wau and Yei are the areas where there is a need to focus on the confidence-building process. Accordingly, the CTC in its fourth meeting decided to increase the trust—building visits with a special focus for Yei.

