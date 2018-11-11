Sudan postpones Central African Republic peace conference



November 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Upon the request of the African Union, Sudan delayed a new round of talks for peace in the Central African Republic, said the Foreign Ministry in Khartoum on Sunday.

"Due to the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Institutional Reform which will take place in Addis Ababa from 14 to 18 November, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, requested the postponement of the negotiations between the government and the armed movements in the Central African Republic scheduled for mid-November," said the foreign ministry spokesperson on Sunday

"Consultations are under way to set a new date for the negotiations," further said Ambassador Babikir al-Siddiq in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday evening.

Several regional leaders and African Union officials were invited to attend the opening session of the conference for peace and reconciliation in the Central African Republic. in Khartoum on 15 November.

The purpose of the conference is to bring the Christian anti-Balaka and Muslim Seleka militias to end the violence and the disarmament of their militias which have been fighting each other since six years ago.

The divided groups signed the Khartoum Declaration of Entente on 28 August 2018 where they accept to negotiate a peaceful settlement for the civil war that erupted in December 2012.

(ST)