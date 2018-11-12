November 12, 2018 (KAMPALA) – The United States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo has announced the appointment of Peter Pham as Washington’s special envoy for the Great Lakes Region of Africa.

U.S special envoy for the Great Lakes region Peter Pham (Getty)

Pham, a statement from the U.S Department of State noted, will be responsible for coordinating the implementation of U.S. policy on the cross-border security, political, and economic issues in the Great Lakes region, with an emphasis on strengthening democratic institutions and civil society, as well as the safe and voluntary return of the region’s refugees and internally displaced persons.

Prior to his appointment, however, Pham served as Vice President and Director of the Africa Center at the Atlantic Council.

He reportedly brings to the Department vast Africa experience as the former vice president of the Association for the Study of the Middle East and Africa (ASMEA) and editor-in-chief of its quarterly Journal of the Middle East and Africa; an associate professor of Africana studies at James Madison University, where he was director of the Nelson Institute for International and Public Affairs; and on the Senior Advisory Group of the U.S. Africa Command.

Pham will, in his new role, assume the work previously undertaken by Senior Coordinator for the Great Lakes, Ambassador Larry Wohlers.

The special envoy will reportedly work in close coordination with the Assistant Secretary for African Affairs and U.S ambassadors in the region to further the department’s work toward lasting peace, stability, and economic prosperity in the Great Lakes region.

