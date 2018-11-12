 
 
 
Kenyatta congratulates Kiir on South Sudan peace deal

President Kenyatta talks with President Kiir on the sidelines of the 25th AU Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on 14 June 2015 (Photo Kenyan Presidency)

November 12, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir received a congratulatory message on the signing of the revitalized peace agreement from Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta who did not attend peace celebration on 31 October.

South Sudanese government spokesperson and Information Minister Michael Makuei, on 2 November voiced his government disappointment for the unexpected absence of President Kenyatta.

He said they were concerned that the Kenyan president even didn’t alert them of his absence or delegated someone to represent him at the event.

The congratulatory message was delivered by the Kenyan foreign minister who was accompanied by Stephen Kalonzo Mosyoka, Kenya former top diplomat, nearly two weeks after the celebration day.

"The Cabinet Secretary, Monica Juma outlined that President Uhuru Kenyatta extends his best wishes and support to President Salva Kiir in implementing the peace agreement," said a statement released by the South Sudanese press service on Monday evening.

Monica further reiterated Kenya’s commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Kenyatta was also absent at the signing ceremony of the revitalized peace pact on 12 September 2018. he was represented by Juma.

The Kenyan president was very involved in the mediation of the peace agreement of 2015 besides the Ethiopian prime minister.

(ST)

  • 12 November 23:57, by Games

    Hahahahaha, why it took Kenyans government too long to admit that Salva Kiir was the obstacles for peace in South Sudan? The congratulations was too late to.. Makuei Lieth, where are you, I am waiting for your quick response on that

    repondre message

  • 13 November 02:09, by One people

    Thank you Mr. President Uhuru Kenyatta for congratulating our president regarding the peace agreement, and for him to accept 4 Vice president’s just to end the sufferings in our country, and also we hope you’ll send a congratulation letter to Riek Machar for singing the peace agreement and for him to accepting that the people of South Sudan are suffering in their hands. Thank you again

    repondre message

    • 13 November 02:33, by One people

      Your Ex:President of Kenyan, your absence from not attending the signing of our peace agreement and from you not to attending our peace celebration, it is not a big deal, why? It’s because we the people of South Sudan do understand that sometimes things can happen to anyone that can prevent them from doing something. If we were the one who were absence from signing our own peace, than it was

      repondre message

    • 13 November 02:42, by South South

      President Uhuru is with us 100%. All our neighbor countries are with us. It leaves no room for a monkey called Cilliro to operate in the region. He can’t come to South Sudan and hide there, we will get him easily. As for internet warriors like Eastern, The Rhino and jubaone, we should pay attention to them. They will die down slowly. These are the biggest coward people on the face earth.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



s
