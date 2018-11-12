Kenyatta congratulates Kiir on South Sudan peace deal

November 12, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir received a congratulatory message on the signing of the revitalized peace agreement from Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta who did not attend peace celebration on 31 October.

South Sudanese government spokesperson and Information Minister Michael Makuei, on 2 November voiced his government disappointment for the unexpected absence of President Kenyatta.

He said they were concerned that the Kenyan president even didn’t alert them of his absence or delegated someone to represent him at the event.

The congratulatory message was delivered by the Kenyan foreign minister who was accompanied by Stephen Kalonzo Mosyoka, Kenya former top diplomat, nearly two weeks after the celebration day.

"The Cabinet Secretary, Monica Juma outlined that President Uhuru Kenyatta extends his best wishes and support to President Salva Kiir in implementing the peace agreement," said a statement released by the South Sudanese press service on Monday evening.

Monica further reiterated Kenya’s commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Kenyatta was also absent at the signing ceremony of the revitalized peace pact on 12 September 2018. he was represented by Juma.

The Kenyan president was very involved in the mediation of the peace agreement of 2015 besides the Ethiopian prime minister.

(ST)