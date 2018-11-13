 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 13 November 2018

Sudan ready to give guarantees for rebels to participate in constitutional conference

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Faisal Hassan Ibrahim
November 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - President Omer al-Bashir pledged to give the leaders of the armed groups the necessary guarantees for their safety if they participate in the Constitutional Conference which will be held in Khartoum

Presidential Assistant Faisal Hassan Ibrahim announced the presidential pledge in a meeting public with the South Kordofan people in the capital Khartoum on Monday.

"President Omer al-Bashir has agreed to guarantee to ensure the safety of the armed groups to enable them to participate in the drafting of a permanent constitution even if they do not sign a peace agreement," said Ibrahim.

He added that peace remains the first option for his government, and praised the recent initiative of President Salva Kiir to facilitate the peace process.

The measure would come in the framework of a peace process brokered by the African Union to reach a negotiated settlement for the armed conflict the Two Areas of South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

According to a roadmap, agreed in 2016, there would be national dialogue process to discuss national issues following the signing of peace agreements for the issues of the Two Areas and Darfur. However, Khartoum now proposes to replace the agreed dialogue process with the "Constitutional Dialogue" because the National Dialogue Conference was already held in October 2016.

The presidential assistant appealed to the SPLM-N to abandon violence and to espouse peaceful political action and to participate in the 2020 elections.

He also stressed that achieving peace remains the government’s first choice pointing out it will continue to seek it anywhere.

Ibrahim spoke about his recent meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa with the leader of the SPLM-N faction led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu to discuss the resumption of the peace process for the Two Areas.

He called on al-Hilu to "give up procrastination" and to reach a humanitarian deal with the government enabling the United Nations to have access to civilians in the rebel-held areas and to provide them with the needed assistance.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu at the end of the informal consultations meeting in South African said they proposed to discuss the political agenda first and to delay the humanitarian access and the security arrangement.

Sudan says committed to the previous agenda of the talks with the unified SPLM-N which provides to negotiate a cessation of hostilities agreement followed by a humanitarian deal and other trust-building measures to create a conducive environment for the political talks.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s removal from terror list taints U.S. values 2018-11-10 08:34:32 November, 9th, 2018 The Honorable Michael Richard Pompeo Secretary of State U.S. Department of State 2201 C St NW, Washington DC 20520 USA RESPONSE BY SUDAN LIBERATION MOVEMENT (SLM/A-AW) TO (...)

R-ARCISS: A Peace that divides the signatories and non-signatories 2018-11-10 07:58:28 By Tito Awen, Juba-South Sudan I keep wondering if peace can divide or unite the partners. I am not so young nor unmindful not to have known what happened after signing of the Comprehensive (...)

U.S. Move Ignores Sudan’s Abuses Against its Own People 2018-11-09 06:56:11 U.S. Considers Lifting Sudan’s ‘Terror State’ Designation By Jehanne Henry With all eyes on mid-term elections in the United States, almost no one noticed that on the same day the US State (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.