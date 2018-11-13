Ethiopia arrests former head of military corporation over corruption charges



November 13, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - Ethiopian police Tuesday on Tuesday arrested Major General Kinfe Dagnew the former head of METEC (Metal and Engineering Corporation), a conglomerate that makes military equipment and involved in agriculture to construction sectors.

The official media said Kinfe was who is a member of the minority Tigrayan ethnic group arrested in Humera town of Tigray Regional State, while he was fleeing to neighbouring Sudan.

He was transported to Addis Ababa later in the afternoon, as he is expected to appear in court not later than 48 hours after his seizure, according to the official Ethiopian New agency.

Kinfe who resigned from his position after Abiy Ahmed's appointment in April 2018, is the most high-ranking military officer to be arrested by the security service.

Abiy had pledged after his election by the ruling EPRDF to fight corruption, economic mismanagement and human rights violations.

Kinfe’s arrest comes 24 hours after the arrest of 36 people suspected of corruption and human rights abuse including METEC Deputy-Director General Tena Kurnde.

On Tuesday, the Ethiopian authorities released the names of the 36 arrested people in addition to 27 suspects accused of human rights violations including Addis Ababa Security Head Goha Atsbeha.

Ethiopia’s Attorney General Berhanu Tsegaye Monday said investigations revealed the existence of corruption at METEC.

(ST)