Sudan says ready to resume peace talks inside the country and abroad

AUHIP chief Thabo Mbeki meets with Darfur rebel groups on 25 November 2014 (Photo courtesy of AUHIP)
November 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government Tuesday has expressed its readiness to resume the talks on the Two Areas and Darfur inside Sudan and abroad.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) has quoted the minister of information and government spokesperson Bishara Aror as saying the government is committed to engaging in the Two Areas talks according to the mandate of the African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) and the UN Security Council resolutions.

He pointed out that the initiative of South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit to facilitate Sudan’s talks would push forward peace efforts.

Aror expected that peace talks would resume soon particularly after the recent meetings between the government and the AUHIP and the meeting of President Kiir with the rebel leaders in Juba.

Earlier this month, South Sudanese government announced it will host peace talks between the Sudanese government and all the armed groups in Sudan including Darfur movements.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-N) rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011 and a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

The AUHIP is brokering comprehensive peace talks to end the war and achieve democratic reforms. The two-track process comprises the Sudanese government and opposition forces including the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas.

(ST)

