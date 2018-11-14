Sudan’s parliament to debate final stage of election law Thursday



November 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese parliament on Thursday would introduce the 2018 draft elections law for the third and final reading stage, said Osman Nimir the head of the parliamentary sub-committee on legislation, justice and human rights.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Nimir said the parliament has achieved 90% consensus on the draft law, adding there are minor differences on three issues only.

He pointed out that the National Assembly should have introduced the 2018 draft law for the third reading on Wednesday but was delayed for one day in order to reach consensus on the three remaining issues.

Last June, the Sudanese Council of Ministers approved the 2018 elections law amid objection of several political forces participating in the national dialogue.

In October 2016, the political forces participating in the government-led national dialogue concluded the process by signing the National Document which includes the general features of a future constitution to be finalised by transitional institutions.

The NCG was installed in May 2017 to implement the outcome of the dialogue conference.

The rebel groups and opposition parties refused to join Khartoum process as they demand the government to end the war and ensure freedoms in the country ahead of the dialogue.

Also, last May, a coalition of some opposition left parties, the National Consensus Forces (NCF), announced the boycott of the 2020 elections, saying it won’t meet with the ruling party to discuss these elections.

On the other hand, several opposition groups that are part of the opposition Sudan Call forces consider participating in the next general presidential elections in 2020 if the regime of President al-Bashir provides needed guarantees for a fair election and ensures freedoms.

