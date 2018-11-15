UN vows further support for Sudan’s DDR commission



November 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations has renewed commitment to support efforts of Sudan’s Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Commission.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Gwi-Yeop Son on Wednesday met with the DDR commissioner Salah al-Tayeb.

During the meeting, Son renewed UN commitment to support the DDR’s efforts to integrate ex-fighters and implement peace and stability projects.

She underlined the importance of the DDR work to achieve sustainable peace across the country and particularly in Darfur and Two Areas.

For his part, al-Tayeb said the meeting discussed the DDR work and future plans, pointing out that they agreed on the need for further cooperation between the two sides to achieve security and stability in the country.

Earlier this year, the DDR said 8,000 from the armed groups, Sudanese army and the Popular Defence have been reintegrated in 2017.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

Also, the army has been fighting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

(ST)