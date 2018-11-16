South Sudan’s Kiir opposition FDs discuss peace implementation

 
 
 
November 15, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir Mayardit and SPLM- Former Political Detainees (FDs) leading member Gier Chuang Aluong Thursday discussed the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

The FDs which is led by Pagan Amum and include prominent figures such as Mme Rebecca Garand who many people wish to see appointed as a vice-president approved the revitalized pact but many of its leading members still express concerns.

Following the meeting, Gier told reporters they discussed with President Kiir a number of issues related to the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

He further asserted that all the members of the FDs are fully supportive of the implementation of the peace agreement in order to achieve peace and stability in the country.

"Everybody is for peace. You have heard that we have ratified the agreement in Nairobi, so we are for peace and we are part of the peace agreement," he said.

Before December 2013, the group of the Former Detainees backed Riek Machar in his demands for democratic reforms in the country. However, they distanced remained opposed to the use of violence in politics.

In statements to Sudan Tribune October, Amum said despite the endorsement of the peace agreement by the group, he would not participate in its implementation, adding he will dedicate his efforts to preserve the South Sudan and exposing Sudan, Uganda and the regime in Juba.

"Kiir gave a lot of concessions to Khartoum and Kampala to guarantee his "chair" in J1. What is the cost of these concessions? and what are the negative effects of these agreements on our people and country? These agreements between Sudan and Uganda on South Sudan and between the government of Sudan and the regime in Juba are the cause of our concern," he said.

(ST)

