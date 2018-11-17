Holdout group for making South Sudan peace "people-centric" pact

 
 
 
November 16, 2018 (JUBA) - The opposition People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) called to review the revitalized peace agreement to make it more inclusive and representative for the popular will in the three main South Sudan’s provinces during the pre-transitional period.

Reacting to a proposition by the National Dialogue Steering Committee to establish a federal system based on the three regions of Equatoria, Upper Nile and Bahr al-Ghazal, the PDM said that the popular participation in the three provinces would put a term to the rule of the elite.

"The R-ARCSS needs to be re-opened to make it into a people-centric agreement, with 33% power-sharing allocation to each of the three regions of Upper Nile, Equatoria and Bahr al-Ghazal," PDM chairman Hakim Dario in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

According to Dario, the revitalized peace agreement is sharing power between the elites of the at the expense of all the 64 tribes of our people.

"The country should not be held hostage to failed SPLM IG and IO rule for peace to prevail, and given the opportunity the people of Equatoria, Upper Nile and Bahr al-Ghazal regional conventions," he further said.

The PDM which is a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance led by Thomas Cirilo Sawaka called to amend the revitalized peace agreement to incorporate provisions for Pre-Transitional People’s conventions in Upper Nile, Equatoria and Bahr al-Ghazal before the start of the Transitional Period.

In addition, the holdout group proposed to "incorporate provisions for a federal governance system during the transitional period based on three regions and their colonial districts, which are well known and thus avoid the need for unnecessary imposition of the illegal 32 states in South Sudan".

The PDM had a tough stance against the IGAD mediation team as it kept accusing them of ignoring its submissions, including the three-province system, for a genuine peace agreement that should sanction the SPLM failure to achieve democratic reform and lay the bases for economic development.

the South Sudanese government said it would consider ways to bring the holdout groups to join the revitalized peace agreement.

However, the SSOA-Sawaka factions besides their demand for a genuine federal system also call to review the role played by Sudan and Uganda in the implementation process.

In his statement, Dario called to limit "undue influences or direct infringement upon the sovereignty and economic resources of South Sudan" pointing to the two neighbouring countries located north and south South Sudan.

Earlier this month, the opposition PDM called for a new National Alliance for Democracy And Freedom Action (NADAFA) saying it would be a popular tool in the three provinces to achieve fundamental change in South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 17 November 08:56, by South South

    "The country should not be held hostage to failed SPLM IG and IO rule for peace to prevail, and given the opportunity the people of Equatoria, Upper Nile and Bahr al-Ghazal regional conventions," he further said.

    Now, who wrote this shit English? Is it the monkey of PDM or Sudantribune?

    repondre message

    • 17 November 09:37, by Eastern

      South South,

      That level of the English language should be superb for persons of your calibre...! Just read the text as it is; you will soon begin making mistakaes excusing yourself, you baffoon!

      repondre message

      • 17 November 09:46, by Eastern

        South South,

        Your takeaway from this text should be "people-centric" pact. Go and find out whatever that means instead of posturing as the Professor Grammer here...!

        repondre message

        • 17 November 09:53, by South South

          Eastern,

          You have full rights to stand with this kind of English because you are one of them, fake Education is for monkeys or people with learning disability like you can’t be fixed, keep doing that shit writing. .

          repondre message

          • 17 November 10:02, by Eastern

            South South,

            Ever heard of argumentum ad hominem...?! It’s better for you to ship off this forum. There’s nothing such as fake education. You are either educated or you are not; there are no grey areas. I heard of fake university in Uganda reserved for Dinkas only. "Graduates" of such shouldn’t posture here...!

            repondre message

    • 17 November 09:52, by Joseph Canada

      Hahahaha!!! South South!! I thought you knew English? You have always corrected my mistakes that are due to typos here and you made me think you might be the only brightest Jieng I know. Meanwhile you are an under grammatical Baffoon. Wow.

      repondre message

      • 17 November 10:04, by South South

        Eastern and Joseph Canada,

        Two of you are very stupid and two of you have learning disability. Monkey of PDM say this:"The country should not be held hostage to failed SPLM IG and IO rule: "To failed", poor English. This is "infinitive with to", Examples:
        - He was the first to fly
        - He was the last to fly
        - He is next to get

        repondre message

        • 17 November 10:13, by Eastern

          South South,

          Ever heard of argumentum ad hominem...?! Are not chizophrenic?! I have already advised you to read the text and make your comments or just ship off...! You are certainly worst than Pakuai..! You are WORST THAN IMBECILE...!Check the meaning of that!

          repondre message

          • 17 November 10:53, by South South

            Eastern,

            It’s clear now that monkey like you do not know the use of "infinitive with to". You can live in US, Canada or UK, but your learning disability will not help with anything, shut up.

            repondre message

