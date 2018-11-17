400 Ethiopian refugees arrive in Sudan following ethnic clashes: official

November 16, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Commission of Refugees (SCR) said 400 Ethiopian refugees have arrived in the eastern state of Gedaref following ethnic clashes between Amhara and Tigray.
Sudan’s commissioner of refugees Hamad al-Gizouli said the Ethiopian refugees have entered Sudan through Gallabat and Metemma border crossing points between the two countries.
He expected that further influx of Ethiopian refugees would arrive in Sudan during the next days, saying among the 400 refugees there were 181 children and 100 women including pregnant and breastfeeding women.
Al-Gizouli added they have agreed with the UNHCR and UNICEF to provide the Ethiopian refugees with ready-made meals and medical assistance.
He pointed out that the 400 refugees have expressed a desire to stay in Sudan and apply for asylum because they are afraid to return to Ethiopia for their own safety.
It is noteworthy that the Amhara region on the border with Sudan has witnessed violent clashes between Amhara and Tigray ethnicities since last week.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Sudan’s removal from terror list taints U.S. values 2018-11-10 08:34:32 November, 9th, 2018 The Honorable Michael Richard Pompeo Secretary of State U.S. Department of State 2201 C St NW, Washington DC 20520 USA RESPONSE BY SUDAN LIBERATION MOVEMENT (SLM/A-AW) TO (...)
R-ARCISS: A Peace that divides the signatories and non-signatories 2018-11-10 07:58:28 By Tito Awen, Juba-South Sudan I keep wondering if peace can divide or unite the partners. I am not so young nor unmindful not to have known what happened after signing of the Comprehensive (...)
U.S. Move Ignores Sudan’s Abuses Against its Own People 2018-11-09 06:56:11 U.S. Considers Lifting Sudan’s ‘Terror State’ Designation By Jehanne Henry With all eyes on mid-term elections in the United States, almost no one noticed that on the same day the US State (...)
MORE