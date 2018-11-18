 
 
 
Sudan's Bashir, Chad's Deby vow to promote joint cooperation

Chadian President Idris Deby receives Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir in Ndjamena on 1 December 2017 (Suna Photo)

November 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer Hassan al-Bashir Saturday met with the Chadian President Idris Deby in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of the 11th extraordinary summit of the African Union (AU).

In a press release following the meeting, Sudan’s Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed said the meeting discussed issues of common concern, particularly joint cooperation.

He pointed out that the two leaders also discussed ways to enhance coordination between the two countries to ensure the success of President al-Bashir mediation between the conflicting parties in the Central African Republic.

According to the Sudanese top diplomat, the meeting further discussed the efforts of the neighbouring countries to protect the borders with Libya.

The political instability in Libya after the collapse of Muammar Kadaffi’s regime impacted negatively the whole region and particularly, Niger, Chad and Sudan.

In January 2010, Sudan and Chad signed a normalization agreement ending a long history of mutual hostility in which both sides provided support to each other’s insurgents.

The joint border force has been deployed along the joint border in 2010 in line with a deal to stop support to rebel groups and cross-border attacks.

Last year, the two countries announced their intention to expand the deployment of the joint force to include counter-terrorism and disarmament.

(ST)

