Sudan says hopeful about Kiir’s mediation in peace talks

November 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government on Saturday said meetings of South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit with the leaders of the rebel movements would give impetus to resuming peace talks.

Earlier this month, South Sudanese government said it will host peace talks between the Sudanese government and all the armed groups in Sudan including Darfur movement.

Also, Juba announced a mediation to reunite the two factions of the Sudan Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) and narrow the gaps between them and Khartoum in an effort to facilitate a peaceful settlement for the conflict in the Two Areas.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) on Saturday quoted the state minister of information Mamoun Hassan Ibrahim as saying the outcome of the meetings of President Kiir and the rebel leaders would stimulate the peace negotiations.

He pointed out that the government acceptance of the UN humanitarian proposal would promote the chances to achieve peace, calling on the SPLM-N to accept the proposal.

Last September, Sudan agreed to an initiative from the UN to deliver humanitarian assistance to civilians in the rebel-controlled areas in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011 and a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

The African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) is brokering comprehensive peace talks to end the war and achieve democratic reforms. The two-track process comprises the Sudanese government and opposition forces including the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas.

