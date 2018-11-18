 
 
 
Troika urges IGAD to work over three matters in South Sudan peace

Chinese peacekeepers of UNMISS, patrol outside the premises of the UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba on October 4, 2016. (Albert Gonzalez Farran/AFP Photo)
November 17, 2018 (JUBA) - The Troika countries have urged the IGAD to keep its leading role in the South Sudanese peace process and to work with Juba over three files related to the security situation and the international arms embargo.

Ahead of the IGAD Council of Ministers on South Sudan and Somalia last Friday the Troika countries issued a statement praising their crucial role in the conclusion of a peace deal in South Sudan and called on the East African bloc to continue its engagement to help the revitalized peace agreement to deliver a lasting peace in the new country.

The Troika started by pointing out to the need to demilitarize the capital Juba and also to allow UNMISS complete freedom of movement to execute its mandate in the city.

The South Sudanese authorities are still resisting to allow the Regional Protection Force of UNMISS of to accomplish its mandate to improve security and protection of civilians in Juba, including to ensure movements at exit and entry points around Juba, contribute to security at the airport and secure key installations.

The second matter raised by the sponsors of the peace implementation was related to the IGAD countries as they prepare to deploy troops that eventually would work under the UNMISS command.

The IGAD force would support the implementation of the security arrangements and be tasked with the protection of the opposition leaders.

"Proposals to augment security in South Sudan should be discussed with the wider international community, be part of an internationally authorized process, and be consistent with the UN arms embargo," said the Troika.

Finally, the troika recalled the IGAD countries to fully observe the implementation of the weapons embargo on South Sudan and the other targeted sanctions.

"We urge IGAD member states to support peace by rigorously implementing the UN Security Council arms embargo and South Sudan sanctions regime, and halting the export and transhipment of prohibited items".

Some east African countries have been accused of violating the embargo which was imposed in July 2018. Also, The 15-member body since July 2015 has blacklisted six rival generals in South Sudan but UN panels report that the sanctions are not rigorously implemented on these military or former generals.

(ST)

  • 18 November 07:59, by aborigin

    It is proving very hard everyday to understand the motive of Troika!!!.

    • 18 November 08:38, by South South

      Troika countries are feeling very shame because IGAD is doing what they failed to do. They are still trying to find the way to inject themselves into South Sudan affairs to control South Sudan. People should not listen to them.Everything is working very well right now between our government and the oppositions, so why are they trying to create problems?

      • 18 November 08:44, by South South

        You will see today jubaone, Eastern, The Rhino and the likes will be jumping up and down because Troika are ready to fight for them. These big 3 cowards are nothing but disgrace to South Sudan. We will not allow any shit from outside to tell us how to run our country.

s
