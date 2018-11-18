 
 
 
SPLM-N Agar, African mediators discuss peace in Sudan’s Two Areas

SPLM-N leader Malok Agar (C) with his deputy Yasir Arman on his right and secretary general Ismail Jabab on his left on 16 November 2017 (ST)
November 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) discussed Friday with the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) ways to end the armed conflicts in the Two Area and to achieve a comprehensive peace in Sudan.

The meeting was reported Saturday by the SPLM-N Agar organ, Madarat Jadidah (New Orbits) which indicated that the rebel delegation comprised its chairman Malik Agar, his deputy Yasir Arman, the secretary-general Ismail Jalab and the spokesperson Mubarak Ardol.

The delegation met with AUHIP Chair Thabo Mbeki, and Lamamra Ramtane, AU High representative for Silencing the guns.

In statements to Sudan Tribune from Addis Ababa on Saturday, Arman said they stressed the need to achieve a comprehensive peace in the Two Areas and Darfur, and a political process that includes all the political forces, particularly the Sudan Call alliance.

He added they briefed the AUHIP about the initiative of President Salva Kiir to facilitate the ongoing efforts for peace in Sudan.

"The meeting, which was called by the AUHIP, further discussed the South Sudan initiative, which would provide new winds to the sails of the mediation," he said.

He said the regional developments especially the signing of the revitalized peace agreement and the reconciliation between Eritrea and Ethiopia can contribute to push the Sudanese parties towards a lasting peace.

"The AUHIP can find a regional support from South Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya and Chad as well as other neighbouring countries interested in achieving regional peace," he stressed.

Arman, also said the Movement’s leadership informed Mbeki of the case filed by the government against the Chairperson of the Sudan Call Sadiq Al-Mahdi, and warned that it would damage the peace process.

The SPLM-N Agar’s delegation was in Juba for more than a month on an invitation from President Kiir who plans to reconcile the two SPLM-N factions before to convene informal meetings to between them and the government for peace in Sudan.

However, it seems that until now the no meeting was held between the two factions as the South Sudanese leadership continue to consult with the two factions.

(ST)

  • 18 November 18:56, by Angelo Achuil

    If only God can help open the eyes of El Bashir that he can’t never defeat people’s rights and truth with a gun. How many years does he have to fight to admit that fact? Even a metal (malota) strength can finish. The only way he can leave and die in peace is to compromise and unite Sudan again.

