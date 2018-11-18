 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 18 November 2018

Opposition group says dismayed by IGAD threat to label non-signatories as peace spoilers

The 66th Extraordinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers in Addis Ababa's on 16 Nov 2018. South Sudan and Somalia peace processes are on the agenda. (Photo IGAD)
November 18, 2018 (JUBA) - The opposition People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) which is a non-signatory of the revitalized peace agreement, said confused and disappointed following a threat by the IGAD to declare the holdout groups as spoilers of peace and called to open the deal for negotiations.

The IGAD Council of Ministers on 16 November directed the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan Ismail Wais to reach out the non-signatories to join the peace agreement. The executive body which also includes the South Sudanese foreign minister further said they would "be labelled spoilers of the peace process" if they reject this ultimatum.

"PDM and the oppressed people of South Sudan are most dismayed that the IGAD and Council of Ministers who followed Foreign Minister Nhial Deng Nhial’s lead and steer to label PDM and legitimate opposition colleagues as peace spoilers," said a statement extended to Sudan Tribune signed by PDM Chairperson Hakim Dario.

Dario further went to say that the peace guarantors are "siding with the incumbent President use of R-ARCSS as his latest Trojan horse to gain legitimacy, backed by Sudan and Uganda and other IGAD countries tacit support".

During the revitalization process, Dario repeatedly accused the IGAD mediation team of ignoring its proposals, particularly that one related to the establishment of a three provinces federal system during the transitional period.

In his statement, the PDM leader who is also the SSOA-Sawaka Secretary for Foreign Relations, called on the African Union together with AU Peace and Security Council (AUPSC), TROIKA and the UN Security to rethink the role of IGAD mediation and its impartiality in the approach to the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan.

He further proposed to open up R-ARCSS to "incorporate provisions for establishment of a Federal Government during the transitional period, and power-sharing between the people of Upper Nile, Equatoria, and Bahr al Ghazal, in three-states or regions as echoed by the National Dialogue Steering Committee".

The government-appointed National Dialogue body proposed in a report released on 23 October to revert back to the three colonial provinces of Bahr al-Ghazal, Equatoria and Upper Nile and to restore with it the same subdivision of administrative districts as they had existed before.

The opposition group further cast doubt on the participation of the IGAD countries in the UN Regional Protection Force saying they are largely part of the conflict.

Instead, he proposed to reach out the Economic Community of West African States and other countries out of the IGAD bloc contribute to a restructured RPF.

On Friday, the PDM issued a statement describing the revitalized peace agreement as a power-sharing deal between the elites of the at the expense of all the 64 tribes of our people.

"The R-ARCSS needs to be re-opened to make it into a people-centric agreement, with 33% power-sharing allocation to each of the three regions of Upper Nile, Equatoria and Bahr al-Ghazal," said the non-signatory group.

(ST)

  • 19 November 02:02, by Kush Natives

    Hakim,
    You and your PDM need to rethink, not IGAD, IGAD is working perfectly fine with peace. Whether you and terrorist group regretting or not, we’ll not reopen anything, so it will be up-to you to just join us in the revitalize peace implementation or something else. There’s game this time around, we’re putting it straight up. We’ve made an exclusive call on all opposition groups in Khartoum, b

    repondre message

    • 19 November 02:12, by Kush Natives

      - but you turned down the government call, now you trying to get around with a crazy proposal after you’re labelled as negative and terrorist elements? Whether you are dismayed or not, now the choice is yours, if you remain pursuing your terrorist activities or start a new peace talk. The power sharing is already made, 4-5 vps are there. Spoil the peace and the state deal with you accordingly!

      repondre message

    • 19 November 02:45, by South South

      Hakim needs to join peace in South Sudan and shut up. He can not fight IGAD. When Gordon Mortat refused 1972 peace agreement he moved to London, so if Hakim insists to reject peace in South Sudan he needs to move somewhere else. Any rebellion MUST have link with outside to exist. If South Sudan neighbors are against rebellion then you are done.

      repondre message

    • 19 November 03:19, by The Rhino

      Bush Natives/South South,

      Fact is, its no longer jienges to decide what peace to their taste will be established in South Sudan.You trolls are cornered.Better think about your early exodus back to Bahr El Ghazal,before its too late.The mafia organization IGAD has many internal issues to worry about.There are more powerful forces above IGAD which IGAD wouldn’t dare mess up with.Bye bye MTNs!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

